EXCLUSIVE: James Corden will moonlight from his hosting duties on The Late Late Show With James Corden to take a supporting role in Ocean’s Eight, the Gary Ross-directed caper spinoff for Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures. Sandra Bullock stars with Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. It’s s good part, and a good opportunity to scout for future Carpool Karaoke candidates. As the group plans and executes a heist in New York, Corden will play an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of them. Corden is certainly in high demand, also hosting the upcoming Grammy Awards next month. On the movie front, he most recently provided a voice in Trolls and costarred with Maggie Smith in The Lady In The Van, and before that Into the Woods and Begin Again. He’s also voiced roles in the upcoming The Emoji Movie and Peter Rabbit. He is repped by CAA, United Agents, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.