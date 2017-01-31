James Corden has joined Fulwell 73, the production company behind The Late Late Show With James Corden, as a full partner. He’ll join existing partners and founding members Gabe Turner, Ben Turner, Ben Winston and Leo Pearlman.

Corden’s working relationship with the Fulwell 73 partners started more than 15 years ago when Corden met Winston on the set of Channel 4’s hit show Teachers. Since then, Fulwell and Corden have worked on a raft of projects together including James Corden’s World Cup Live; Comic Relief’s Smithy sketches; When James Met Robbie; When Corden Met Barlow; and, of course, The Late Late Show.

The London-based indie, which was formed in 2007, has upcoming projects such as Usain Bolt sports doc I Am Bolt and David Beckham starrer Class of ’92, both for Universal as well as BBC’s Mo Farah: Race of His Life.

Last year, Fulwell 73 opened a Los Angeles office and recently signed a development deal with CBS Television Studios, which co-produces The Late Late Show.

“Gabe, Ben, Ben and I formed this company nearly 10 years ago and have all worked incredibly hard to build a business we are proud of, a business that tries to do things a little differently to the rest of the industry,” said Pearlman. “To date, we’ve been fiercely protective of Fulwell and never really considered the interest that has come our way from potential partners and investors.

“And yet, James joining as the fifth partner feels like the most natural and obvious step for all of us. He has been a good friend, key creative influence and talent we have turned to time and time again and the chance to formalize our relationship with him was a chance too good to pass up. We all believe Fullwell to be a far greater company with his involvement and look forward to many years of working with him in the future.”

Corden added: “In Many ways I’ve felt like an unofficial partner for many years and now that it’s official I feel incredibly proud to have joined this incredible company. In Gabe, Ben, Leo and Ben, I feel I’m working with the most vibrant, passionate, talented directors and producers I’ve ever met.”

Turner said: “James has shown the world what an incredible on-screen talent he is for many years. But he is also, without question, one of the most creative and accomplished producers in the business. We are so delighted to have him as our partner at Fulwell.”