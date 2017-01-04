On Late Late Show’s first night back from holiday break, James Corden played the clip of the sketch the late George Michael did with him in 2011 in London for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day charity. The sketch became the inspiration for Carpool Karaoke.

“It was the first time I’ve ever sung in a car with anybody, and it’s become a big part of my life now, and he really inspired it,” Corden told viewers. “When we started the [Late Late] Show here, we were trying to get people to do Carpool Karaoke, and not many artists wanted to do it.” They sent the clip of Michael to Mariah Carey, who was the first to say yes, Corden said. “If it’s good enough for George, then it’s good enough for me,” Corden recalled her responding.

“We all have so much to thank him for; the music he’s given that will last forever. But we here personally at the show, we owe him so much, and thought we’d show you this sketch now.”

Check out the video above.