Jacques Pepin and Alice Waters are not fans of cooking competition reality TV series. They did not mince words when asked about the programming trend, during a TCA panel to promote PBS’s American Masters series upcoming Chefs Flight series of four documentaries, debuting in May.

“It’s a disservice; it’s not what cooking is about,” Pepin said dismissively. “Confrontation you have there is not how you learn to cook or understand food.”

Scoffed Waters, “We’re teaching the kind of fast food values of our country in these competition shows…Cooking really is something that can be very meditative. And it’s never about competition. It’s about the pleasure of dealing with real food and having a competence…To put it in a competition place is to take away from the essence of cooking.”

American Masters “Chefs Flight,” four documentaries on iconic chefs, will premiere in May on PBS as part of the series’ 31st season. New documentaries American Masters – James Beard: America’s First Foodie and American Masters: Jacques Pépin – The Art of Craft will be paired with encore presentations of American Masters: Julia! America’s Favorite Chef and American Masters: Alice Waters and Her Delicious Revolution, respectively.