Discrimination against zombies will be front and center in this coming season of CW’s zom-dram-rom-com iZombie, EP Rob Thomas said at TCA today.

One critic wondered if the subject is becoming a more pronounced storyline because the topic of discrimination “was in the air” when Thomas started writing this coming season, or “if it’s because it was a logical place for the show to go and then wound up being more topical than expected.”

Thomas said it will become an even bigger issue in S4, with special attention paid to the zombie military outfit that’s bent on “making the world safe for zombies when they’re found out.”

iZombie stars Rose McIver as Olivia Moore, an overachieving medical resident who became undead while attending a party that turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. Taking a job in the Seattle coroner’s office, she began experiencing visions from the point of view of every murder victim whose brain she consumed.

“The big mystery for the audience is trying to figure out whose side are we on,” Thomas told TV critics about the next two seasons. “It’s much more who has got the best plan for the zombies going forward.”

To that end, in November Andrew Caldwell (Transformers) landed a key recurring role on the upcoming third season of Thomas’ zom-dram-rom-com. He’ll play Harley Jones, a good old boy anti-government extremist who loves his guns. Harley seems like a chatty, affable guy when he’s with Liv and Clive at the shooting range, where he practices with zombie targets. He makes no secret of his hatred of zombies, or the fact that it’s on his bucket list to kill a few.