EXCLUSIVE: U.S.-based Asian film investment group Ivanhoe Pictures has announced a development partnership with producer Odessa Rae (Of Dust and Bone).

The multi-year deal will enable Rae to continue her work developing feature film projects in North America and Asia. In exchange, Ivanhoe Pictures will have first-look rights to finance and co-produce projects alongside Rae, who has worked extensively in Asia.

The deal comes less than two years after Rae had lodged a lawsuit against Ivanhoe, alleging the company had previously exploited her for her global financing connections.

But a spokesperson for Ivanhoe told Deadline that “yes, the parties had an earlier dispute which has since been resolved and they are looking forward to working together.”

Ivanhoe Pictures, which is backed by Singapore-based U.S. financier Robert Friedland, was formed in late 2013 as a motion picture and television financing and production entity. With principal offices in Los Angeles, Hong Kong and New York and affiliate branches in Singapore and London, the company has a specific focus on Asia and North America and bridging production opportunities in both markets.

The company established a four-year multi-picture co-financing pact with Fox International Pictures to produce local language films in India, South Korea, China, Japan and Taiwan and films produced under this partnership include South Korean thriller The Wailing, which premiered in Cannes last year. Ivanhoe also has a a co-financing deal with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and Korean distributor Showbox.

Actress and producer Rae recently exec produced Diane Bell’s drama Of Dust and Bones and has a role in Heather Graham-directed romantic comedy Half Magic.