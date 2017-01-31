ITV Studios America has hired former Endemol Shine Studios exec Dwayne Shattuck as EVP Production, effective immediately. Based in Los Angeles, Shattuck will oversee production for the growing roster of scripted television programming produced by ITV Studios in the U.S. market and support ITV Studios America’s affiliated labels and joint ventures in all areas of production. He will report to Philippe Maigret, President, ITV Studios America.

Previously, Shattuck served as SVP Production at Endemol Shine. Before that, he produced 52 episodes of Mad Men, where he won multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, Directors Guild and Producers Guild Awards. He also produced the period drama Magic City for Starz, Push, Nevada and Skin for producers Jerry Bruckheimer, Ben Affleck and Sean Bailey.