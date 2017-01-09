Not long after The Simpsons mega-marathon hit ratings highs for FXX, the cable net got more good news: Wednesday’s Season 12 premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was the most-watched telecast in the FX Networks outlet’s three-year history.

The gang returned to Paddy’s Pub with a network-record 1.14 million Live+3 viewers in the 18-49 demo, up 7% from last year’s season bow and 16% about the Season 11 average. The episode drew 1.41 million total viewers in L+3, a 5% bounce over the 2016 season bow and 16% above last season’s average.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which drew a record-setting two-year renewal in the spring, is back with Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito). This season will feature the gang going to a waterpark, dealing with a Wolf Cola PR nightmare and actually spending a whole day tending bar.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was created by Rob McElhenney, who serves as executive producer along with Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Scott Marder and David Hornsby. It’s from FX Productions.