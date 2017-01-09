“Do not expect cinema to set up walls and borders,” said Isabelle Huppert tonight during her acceptance speech for what at this point felt like her inevitable best Actress, Drama Golden Globe win for her celebrated performance in Elle.

Huppert was of course talking about the multi-national composition of the industry and of the Golden Globe guests in particular, but her comment could easily be applied to her own awards-season journey so far. Huppert can wrap this Golden Globe win into her others this year, as the well-known French actress is on a roll. Just yesterday she was named Best Actress by the National Society of Film Critics yesterday afternoon. A win that as it happens marked the third consecutive time she has been named Best Actress for both Elle and her other acclaimed 2017 performance in Things To Come.

Speaking to Canal Plus after leaving the stage tonight, the visibly shaken Huppert agreed that she was “very emotional” and added, “I wished for it,” but didn’t think she’d win. Elle producer Said Ben Said also told Canal Plus he was “on cloud nine” that the film had won two prizes.

Huppert is nominated for Best Actress for this years’ Independent Spirit Awards and is widely considered due for an Oscar nomination this year as well. As for her chances, it’s worth noting that nine years ago, fellow French actress Marion Cotillard won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Comedy or Musical and then went on to the Oscar. Of course the Globes ceremony didn’t take place that year due to the writer’s strike, but all the same one big win led to the other. We’ll see if Huppert replicates that path.