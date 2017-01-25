Veteran media executive Liza Keckler has joined Irwin Entertainment as its new SVP Development.

Keckler most recently served as VP Development at Screaming Flea Productions, where she helped to develop A&E’s Emmy-nominated series Hoarders as well as The Legend of Mike Dodge and Sell This House. Prior to Screaming Flea she served as Executive Producer at Travel Channel.

“Liza’s development experience includes a diverse slate of successful projects, and her expertise dovetails perfectly with our company’s growing multi-level platform of current and new projects,” CEO John Irwin said.

Los Angeles-based Irwin Entertainment’s most recent projects include E! Entertainment’s Famously Single, NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly and the CW’s new syndicated series The Robert Irvine Show.