Let’s look at the upsides first – Steve Harvey got the winner right this year, Iris Mittenaere became only the second Miss France to be crowned Miss Universe (1.5/5) and the formerly Donald Trump-owned show didn’t have to face off against any football last night. However, with the pageant now back on in late January for the first time in two years, the ratings took more than a bit of a hit on Fox.

While down 12% among adults 18-49 from the last Miss Universe on December 21, 2015 on Fox, the now WME | IMG-owned 7–10 PM ceremony took a more significant fall of 25% from the 63rd pageant on January 25, 2016 on NBC. That Miss Universe may be the best comparison to this year, as it was the same time of year and also on a Sunday for a ceremony that has bounced around all over the dial in recent years.

In overall viewers, last night’s SAG Awards battling 65th annual Miss Universe Pageant drew a total audience of 5.21 million. That’s down 31% from the 63rd ceremony in early 2015 and a decline of 16% from the NFL-facing 64th ceremony in late 2015. With that, Fox did win the night in the 18-49 but came second to CBS’s 9.16 million in total viewership.

For the House of Moonves, last night was a nice improvement over a couple of weeks ago when its line-up faced an AFC Divisional playoff game between the victorious Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC. After an even 60 Minutes (1.2/4), NCIS: Los Angeles (1.3/5) had a rise of a solid 30% from its last original of January 15. While not great shakes in total numbers, follow-ups Madam Secretary (0.9/3) and Elementary (0.7/3) had almost as good a night with 29% and 25% upticks respectively from their last new shows of two weeks ago.

Ending what has not been a very convincing run, ABC’s Conviction (0.5/2) was up a tenth from its last original of January 15. The Disney-owned net started Sunday with America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.2/4) seeing the biggest jump of the night with a 71% rise over its last new show to a demo season high. A double shot of To Tell The Truth at 8 PM (1.0/4) and 9 PM (1.0/4) saw the Anthony Anderson-hosted game show up 25% from its last airings on January 15.

Not garnering much movement for the net, NBC’s only original of the night was a ‘Tom Brokaw At NBC News: The First 50 Years” edition of Dateline NBC (0.8/3) from 9–11 PM. The CW was all local programming.