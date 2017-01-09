The social media universe reacted quickly to Sofia Vergara’s speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes when she introduced this year’s Misses Golden Globes, Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

The Modern Family star read a script in which she deliberately fudged the word “annual” to result in “anal”.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition,” Vergara began. “I didn’t mean … they have an anus tradition. They have a tradition that they do every year of choosing a second-generation performer to assist in the presentation of the awards.”

The reactions on Twitter were swift. Here are a few samples:

So we keep making fun of Sofia Vergara's accent and we keep making her make the joke. #GoldenGlobes — Rhea Butcher (@RheaButcher) January 9, 2017

I wish we could live in a world where Sofia Vergara doesn't have to CONSTANTLY MOCK HERSELF IN ORDER TO EXIST — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) January 9, 2017