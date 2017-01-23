Tom Quinn and Tim League’s upstart distribution company Neon has lit up the Sundance scoreboard. They’ve made a NA rights deal for around $3 million on Ingrid Goes West, the Matt Spicer-directed drama that premiered Friday night at the Library Center Theatre. The film stars Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, and Billy Magnussen. Pic, competing in the U.S. Dramatic category, follows a disturbed young woman who becomes obsessed with an Instagram lifestyle blogger/social media star. When she moves to Los Angeles to try and befriend her in real life, her behavior becomes unsettling and increasingly dangerous. Spicer wrote the script with David Branson Smith.

Star Thrower Entertainment and 141 Entertainment financed and produced. The producers include: Jared Ian Goldman, Star Thrower’s Tim and Trevor White, 141 Entertainment’s Adam and Robert Mirels, and Aubrey Plaza. Mary Solomon, Rick Rickertsen and Allan Mandelbaum executive produced. CAA brokered the deal.

Former RADiUS co-chief Quinn and Alamo Drafthouse’s League revealed their new company days ago, and were expected to be buyers at snowy Park City to buy. This film had numerous bids, but Neon prevailed.