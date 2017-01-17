Refresh for updates… Three days ahead of the Ball on the Mall, the TV network are solidifying their plans to cover the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. And the expected protests.

CBS This Morning and an expanded hourlong edition of CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley will originate from the nation’s capital, with all anchors on deck. Following the newscast at 8 PM ET will be Change and Challenge: The Inauguration of Donald Trump, a live, one-hour special anchored by Gayle King and John Dickerson focused on what a Trump presidency will mean for America, what’s ahead in the first 100 days and what the election taught us about ourselves as a country.

On ABC, Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead Inauguration Day coverage for the network from Washington, D.C. with a special edition of Good Morning America at 7 AM ET and continuing coverage through 4 PM ET. World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline will air special editions from the capital, and 20/20 will air one-hour specials from D.C. at 10 PM Thursday and Friday, anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and Muir, respectively.

Telemuncdo said today that it will air Los Hispanos y Trump, a news special hosted by José Díaz-Balart, at 7 PM ET on Friday. It will features views of the swearing-in from the perspective of five Latinos in Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey and San Francisco. The program will boost the Spanish-language network’s Inauguration Day coverage to eight hours, starting with Trump en la Casa Blanca at 9 AM ET.

We’ll update this post as other broadcast and cable news nets announce their plans.