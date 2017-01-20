The votes are in, recount is over, the hand-wringing continues and the protests have just begun: Welcome to Inauguration Day 2017 as Donald Trump gets sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday. Dispensing with Thursday’s pregame festivities, let’s get right down to how the public can follow the action from speeches to swearing-in to celebrations and beyond.

How and where to watch

We’ll be livestraming the ceremony here at Deadline, but all of the broadcast and cable news networks will be covering the events live for most of the day. On the audio airwaves, there will be coverage on National Public Radio, ABC Radio News, CBS Radio News, NBC News Radio,Fox News Radio, Voice of America, Westwood One News, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and elsewhere. There will be no shortage of ways to tune in online, either, with multiple livestreams on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

What is happening

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 11:30 AM ET (all times Eastern going forward) with VIPs gathered on on the western front of the Capitol. Trump will be given the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. — who, as you might recall, flubbed it when he was swearing in Barack Obama for the first time in 2009 — at about noon. Trump then will gives his inaugural address.

Here is the rest of the day’s schedule (times approximate):

Luncheon: 1 PM

Review of Armed Forces: 2 PM

Inaugural Parade: afternoon

Inaugural balls: 7 PM until ????