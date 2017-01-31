EXCLUSIVE: Animatsu Entertainment’s new animated feature In This Corner of the World, based on the award-winning manga by Fumiyo Kouno and written and directed by Sunao Katabuchi, will be released in North America by Shout! Factory.

The award-winning story follows a young lady named Suzu Urano who, in 1944, moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband’s family. Suzu’s life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed during World War II. Her perseverance and courage underpin this inspirational tale of the everyday challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country. This beautiful yet poignant tale shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.

In This Corner of the World was produced by Masao Maruyama (MAPPA Co., Ltd), Taro Maki (GENCO, Inc.). Original music is by Kotringo.

Shout! Factory, which secured all distribution rights — including theatrical, VOD, digital, broadcast and home entertainment for cross-platform releases in the U.S. and Canada — plans a strategic rollout across multiple platforms, beginning with a theatrical release in the summer.

Director Katabuchi began his career working closely with Hayao Miyazaki before directing his own animated films, including the acclaimed features Mai Mai Miracle and Princess Arete.

Animatsu Entertainment is a UK-based distribution, production and international rights management company primarily focusing on Japanese content. Along with the award-winning In This Corner of the World, the company also has several projects in development including an original animated series. It is headquartered in London and an affiliate company of Manga Entertainment. The company is run by Jerome Mazandarani and Andrew Hewson.