Tonight marked Megyn Kelly’s final appearance on Fox News, bringing an end to a professional relationship nearly 13 years old. Kelly, of course, announced this week she is moving to NBC following a tumultuous two years that included a feud with Donald Trump and, as it turns out, having been allegedly sexually harassed by her former boss, Roger Ailes. But on the final episode of The Kelly File tonight, she was appreciative of her time with the network.

“Night after night, you have welcomed us in your homes for some of the biggest moments of recent history,” she said at the end of the episode. “We have tried to live up to the honor of being there. I am sincerely grateful for your trust, your patience and your good humor over the years, which is one of the reasons why saying goodbye is so hard.”

“The truth is, I’m lucky to have been doing a job whose ending is bittersweet, and I leave you knowing I am better for having been here,” she added. “I hope you feel the same. Thank you for everything, and I’ll see you again soon.”

Kelly signed a multiyear deal with NBC and will host a so far undefined daytime news and talk show, as well as a Sunday evening newsmagazine. She’ll also to contribute to NBC’s political coverage and other big-ticket events.

