The creatives behind Bravo’s new con series Imposters are not only out to deceive the characters, but also want to get the audience. “The cons are not just happening within stories but we wanted to con the audience whenever possible,” said exec producer Adam Brooks, during the show’s presentation at TCA. “It’s a show full of twist and turns.”

Continuing on the topic, EP Paul Adelstein added, “one of the fun things” about a con-theme series “is that the rug can shift under the audience’s feet every now and then…. we wanted to have that reality where [audience’s sympathy] is constantly shifting.”

“Plus the show is about how well can you know anybody,” expounded Brooks. “The characters are always revealing themselves in ways that are unexpected. “Also, it’s a show about reinvention…these characters are reinventing themselves and in the way they reinvent themselves can sometimes make you sympathetic to them in a way you weren’t before or unsympathetic.”

The series follows Maddie (Inbar Lavi), a persona shifting con-artist who is as beautiful as she is dangerous, leaving her unwitting victims tormented when they realize they have been used and robbed of everything – including their hearts. But things get complicated when her former targets, Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón) team up to track her down.

Imposters, the dark comedy from Universal Cable Productions, premieres February 7 on Bravo.