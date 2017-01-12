IMG has promoted Adam Kelly to head of global sales. He had been SVP Global Business Development where he spearheaded sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and worldwide business development. He will still report to WME | IMG co-president Ioris Francini and now sports the title SVP Worldwide Sales, a new position.

Kelly played a major role in IMG’s recent joint venture with Euroleague, which he will continue to be a part of. He also is involved in IMG’s consultancy with the International Olympic Committee, the recent acquisition of the UFC, and the global expansion of global broadcast rights including IMG’s own action sports channel EDGEsport.

He joined IMG in the research division in 2001 before climbing the ladder in sales finance, contracting and financial services and media rights and acquisitions.