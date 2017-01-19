On the heels of the launch of IM Global Television’s new unscripted division headed by Phil Gurin, and the signing of a two-year first-look deal with David Goyer, the company continues its expansion with two key new hires. Betty Chen has joined the company as SVP of Business Affairs of International Distribution and Co-Productions and Tyler Massey has been hired as Vice President of International Distribution and Co-Productions.

Following the recent investment into IM Global by Tang Media Partners and Chinese internet giant Tencent, Chen will add expertise to the company’s business objectives by overseeing a wide array of business affairs functions for IM Global Television Distribution including digital and linear distribution, format licensing, and third party content acquisitions. In addition, she’ll work on the growth of the company’s scripted and unscripted co-production business with Chinese partners.

Chen moves to IM Global Television Distribution from ITV Global Entertainment, the distribution arm of ITV Studios (UK), where she most recently served as VP of Business Affairs. There she was charged with overseeing all business affairs functions for North America and Latin America, including co-productions on such series as Victoria (PBS), Harlots (Hulu) and Combatabots (Netflix). Prior to that, she spent seven years at Endemol Shine International as Vice President, Business Affairs, overseeing all business affairs functions in Los Angeles.

“IM Global is an industry leader with a clear vision for the future of their business and I am excited to build and grow with them, while continuing to apply my knowledge and relationships in the Chinese Co-Production market,” said Chen.

Massey returns to IM Global Television, where he first worked as a consultant. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s growing distribution business in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asian continent. He joins IM Global Television after two years running his own content distribution and development company, MassMedia International. Previously, he served as Executive Director of International Sales at Eyeworks, where he helped launch international hit formats, such as Celebrity Splash, and Adam Looking for Eve, and top finished series such as ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Weightloss Edition.

“I am humbled and thrilled to join Stuart, Eli, and the rest of the IM Global Television Distribution team,” said Massey. “The dynamic growth of the company and ambition for growing a global television brand of the highest caliber is an ideal environment and I am excited to continue building that business with partners in China, Asia-Pacific, and around the world.”

“In Betty and Tyler we have added two hard working and we’ll reputed professionals to our already stellar team, said IM Global Television’s President of International Distribution and Co-Productions, Eli Shibley. “They bring with them a specific set of skills, experience, and relationships that perfectly fit our need and objectives for the roles they are stepping into.”