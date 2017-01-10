Lanny Noveck and Brandy Rivers, agents in ICM Partners’ TV lit department, have left.

I hear this came down today, and the duo were let go after the agency brass had completed the annual end-of-year evaluation of the company’s business.

Veteran Noveck joined ICM Partners in 2009 in the fallout of the WMA-Endeavor merger. He was previously at WMA for 30 years. He led the agency’s TV literary department for 15 years before being named head of scripted packaging in 2005.

Rivers joined ICM Partners as an agent in the TV lit department in 2014. She came from Gersh where she worked on packaging film projects and had clients working on TV shows.