The International Cinematographers Guild has announced the nominees for the 54th Annual ICG Publicists Awards. Winners will be revealed at the awards luncheon on Friday, February 24 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

It was previously announced that Denzel Washington will receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year award, Ryan Murphy, the Television Showman of the Year awards, DreamWorks New Media Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg with the Lifetime Achievement Award and BWR Founding Partner Nanci Ryder with the President’s Award.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Les Mason Award

•Barbara Hannegan, Senior Publicist, Warner Bros. Pictures International

•William Hendley, Senior Publicist – Global Publicity, The Walt Disney Studios

•Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist

•Maureen O’Malley, Senior Publicist and Project Supervisor, Warner Bros. Pictures International

•Rosalind Jarrett Sepulveda, Executive in Charge of Publicity, Screen Actors Guild Awards

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award

•20th Century Fox for Deadpool

•Columbia Pictures for Sausage Party

•Universal Pictures for The Secret Life of Pets

•The Walt Disney Studios for The Jungle Book

•Warner Bros. Pictures for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award

•CBS Television for The Late Late Show with James Corden

•Fox 21 Television Studios for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

•20th Century Fox Television for Speechless

•20th Century Fox for This Is Us

The Press Award

•Debra Birnbaum – Executive Editor – Television, Variety

•Grae Drake – Senior Editor, Rotten Tomatoes

•Lindsey Bahr – Film Writer, Associated Press

•Sean Smith – Executive Editor – Film, Entertainment Weekly

•Steve Weintraub – Editor-in-Chief, Collider

International Media Award

•Adam Tanswell (UK)

•Brent Simon (China)

•Elisabeth Serada (Austria)

•Jane Mulkerrins (UK)

•Michael Idato (Australia)

•Peter Mitchell (Australia)

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award

•Andrew Schwartz

•Claire Folger

•Jaap Buitendijk

•Murray Close

•Niko Tavernise

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award

•Beth Dubber

•Jessica Miglio

•John Johnson

•Justin Lubin

•Kevin Estrada