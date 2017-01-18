August: Osage County actress Julianne Nicholson has joined the cast of upcoming biopic I,Tonya starring Margot Robbie as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding along with Sebastian Stan, Allison Jenney and Paul Walter Hauser. Filming commenced today on the Craig Gillespie-directed film that centers on Harding’s sensationalized involvement in the 1994 assault on Nancy Kerrigan, exposing the absurd, tragic, and hilarious story-behind-the-story of the most infamous tabloid scandal in the history of figure skating and the Olympic Games.

Nicholson will play Diane Rawlinson, Harding first skating coach. Her screen credits include Black Mass with Johnny Depp and Joel Edgerton, Sophie and the Rising Sun, and she is set to topline the USA network series Eyewitness.

Miramax will distribute the pic written by Steven Rogers. Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless, LuckyChap’s Robbie and Tom Ackerley, and Rogers are producing, while AI’s Len Blavatnik and Aviv Giladi are exec producers. Rosanne Korenberg is overseeing the film for Miramax, and Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales.

UTA Independent Film Group and CAA handled representation of US domestic rights.