Expanding its global presence in time for this year’s Berlinale, Hyde Park Entertainment has hired London-based Carl Clifton as the president of its international division.

Hyde Park

Clifton, a 26-year film industry vet who previously worked at PolyGram and Universal, was recently a partner and head of sales at K5 Media Group. He’s worked on such box office hits as Four Wedding and a Funeral, Notting Hill, The Green Mile Dead Man Walking, The Cove and numerous Coen brothers titles. His recent credits include Jim Jarmusch’s Cannes Film Festival entry Paterson and the multiple award-winning Danish Oscar contender Land of Mine.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Ashok and his team at Hyde Park,” Clifton said. “It’s a truly dynamic company with extraordinary relationships, a strong financial base and a genuinely global perspective. I look forward to working with great filmmakers to build the kind of slate that our distribution partners everywhere are looking for.”

Said CEO Ashok Amritraj: “Carl is a great addition to the Hyde Park Group and perfectly complements our international growth as a fully integrated global content company.”

Up next for Hyde Park is Frank Khalfoun’s thriller Prey, which is part of the company’s long-term feature film partnership with Image Nation Abu Dhabi and a co-production with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions.