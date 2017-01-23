Just like it did with Undercover Boss, which debuted behind the Super Bowl, CBS launched another unscripted series, Hunted, behind a big NFL primetime game. Following the AFC Championship, which drew a 13.4 adults 18-49 Live+same day rating and 41.3 million viewers in the non-time adjusted fast nationals, Hunted, tracking teams of civilians as they try to avoid capture, posted a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers, pending updates.

The game, in which the Patriots’ defeated the Steelers to send Tom Brady to his seventh Super Bowl, was relatively on par with last year’s primetime NFC championship game on Fox (14.3 in 18-49, 40.7 mil in the fast nationals).

Hunted fared better in the demo than the Scorpion episode (3.2 fast national 18-49 rating, 12.3 million) that CBS slotted after a less competitive, lower-rated 2015 AFC Championship (12.3, 37.3 million).

Fox had a much higher-profile post-game offering last year, the debut of The X-Files revival, which drew a 5.1 in 18-49 and 13.5 million viewers in the preliminary fast nationals, rising to a 6.1 in the final Live+same day ratings. We will update with time zone-adjusted numbers for last night’s CBS lineup which ran largely unopposed, facing reruns on the other broadcast nets.