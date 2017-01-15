“Our intention is to show the world as realistically as possible,” Humans writer Jonathan Brackley told TV critics at TCA, where he’d come to plug the second season of the AMC’s sci-fi series, debuting Monday, February 13.
“We did not want to show utopia or dystopia. We always wanted the audience to decide, and think about the issues. Our ideal situation would be a couple sitting around at home saying, ‘Should we get one of these things?’ Something that provok es discussion.”
Asked if they enjoyed the “major wave of publicity” when HBO’s Westworld launched and people began comparing and contrasting, Brackley answered, “From our point of view it’s only a good thing. If people are interested in the issues we’re all talking about, that’s great. People talking about Westworld probably are going to watch our show and vice versa,” he said, adding “our shows are very different.”
