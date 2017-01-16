AMC has signed an overall deal with Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley, creators/executive producers of the network’s sci-fi drama Humans, a collaboration with U.K.’s Channel 4.

Humans was written by the British duo of Vincent and Brackley based on the award-winning Swedish science fiction drama Real Humans. The English-language version debuted last summer on AMC and Channel 4. Season 2 just concluded its UK run and is slated to premiere in the U.S. on Feb. 13.

Humans explores the social, cultural, and psychological impact of the invention of synths, anthropomorphic robots. Before Humans, Vincent and Brackley worked on the British spy drama series Spooks aka MI-5.