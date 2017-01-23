Hulu will become the exclusive, first stop for streamed access to Magnolia Pictures’ new films later this year as a result of a carriage deal the companies just unveiled.

“As we continue investing in the most valued and sought-after content, films are essential to that mix,” Hulu Head of Content Craig Erwich says. “Magnolia Pictures continuously releases thought-provoking and award winning titles that we know our viewers will love.”

Hulu has a similar pay one licensing deal for IFC Films’ documentaries. It also offers films from Disney Studios and Epix.

The agreement will give Hulu access to Magnolia films after they’ve left theaters. The first releases should be available for streaming “in the later half of 2017,” the companies say, and would include titles picked up at the Sundance festival.

Magnolia’s recent titles have included Man on Wire, Food, Inc., Jiro Dreams of Sushi, The Queen of Versailles, Blackfish, Force Majeure, A Royal Affair, and A War.