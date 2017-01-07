Hulu has signed a deal with the Disney-ABC Television Group for the exclusive subscription streaming video-on-demand rights to the ABC/ABC Studios comedy series Black-ish.

Hulu, which picked up The Mindy Project after first getting SVOD rights to the Fox comedy as part of a NBCU deal, has been active in the off-network comedy business, also buying the ABC/Sony TV comedy series The Goldbergs, in addition to the blockbuster pact for Seinfeld.



Black-ish, which was taken to the cable/streaming marketplace in the summer, marks the first syndicatable comedy series for ABC Studios in a decade, since According to Jim. As is the case increasingly for single-camera comedy series, it landed an SVOD deal first/in lieu of a standard cable/broadcast syndication deal. Fox’s New Girl was among the first to test that route.

After returning for its Season 3 midseason premiere this week, ABC’s praised Black-ish just earned its first Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. It is available to stream in its entirety now on Hulu and new episodes will continue to be available to stream for subscribers the day after air on ABC.

Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis and Peter Mackenzie. The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Corey Nickerson.

The deal comes on the heels of Hulu’s first licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Studios for theatrical features. In the past year, Hulu also struck a deal with The Disney-ABC Television Group for kids programming from Disney’s suite of networks, and more than 20 Disney Channel Original Movies.