Hulu has boarded Hard Sun, a pre–apocalyptic crime drama from Luther creator Neil Cross, which has cast Jim Sturgess (Cloud Atlas) and Agyness Deyn (Sunset Song) as the leads.



The six-episode Hard Sun, originally commissioned by BBC One in December 2015, will now be a Hulu original in association with the BBC.

Set in contemporary London, Hard Sun centers on detectives Robert Hicks (Sturgess) and Elaine Renko (Sunset Song), partners and enemies who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world that every day slips closer to certain destruction. Hicks is a family man and a great, committed officer. He’s also profoundly corrupt. Renko is a difficult and damaged, but utterly incorruptible officer. Thus, the two cops stand on different ends of the social and moral spectrum and also seriously distrust one other – and for good reason. But they must somehow learn to work together if they’re going to survive until the end of the world.

Written by BAFTA and Emmy-nominated Cross, Hard Sun is produced by Euston Films. Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones,) is the lead director with Hugh Warren (Thirteen) producing. The executive producers are Kate Harwood for Euston Films and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC One. Filming will start in London later this month.

