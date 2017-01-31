The Hollywood Radio & Television Society has unveiled new membership levels and new programs ahead of the group’s 70th anniversary later this year. The initiatives were unveiled today during a conference call with HRTS president Eric Schrier, also president of Original Programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, and HRTS exec director Dave Ferrara.

The idea is to expand and enhance membership benefits, categories and activities to better focus on the group’s key tenants: networking, knowledge and career development. The membership categories now encompass a new non-scripted space along with Junior, Associate and regular HRTS levels in addition with corporate and academic membership options.

It also is launching its A Moment in Time Series starting February 7 to focus on seminal moments in the TV industry’s storied history. First up: the core NBC execs behind ER, Friends and more with David Nevins, Kevin Reilly, Warren Littlefield, John Landgraf, Karey Burke, Robin Schwartz and Preston Beckman to attend a panel moderated by WME’s Rick Rosen.

The group also recently added Digital Cocktail Series and non-scripted peer group dinner panel events to its Newsmaker Luncheons and Spotlight Breakfast Series.