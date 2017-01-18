Chris Liddell, the global CFO at WME | IMG, is exiting that post for a D.C. gig with soon-to-be-President Donald Trump. The New Zealander who previously served as CFO at General Motors and Microsoft has been named an assistant and director of strategic initiatives for the new administration.

Liddell, who joined WME | IMG in August 2014, had been advising the former Apprentice in Chief on appointments during the post-election transition. Trump said in a statement today that Liddell and fellow appointee Reed Cornish “have led large, complex companies in the private sector and have played instrumental roles throughout the transition. Their skill sets are exactly what is needed to effect substantial change, including systemwide improvement to the performance of the government. I am delighted that they will be part of my executive team.”

The veteran financial exec, who also worked on GOP nominee Mitt Romney’s would-be transition team in 2012, said in a statement that it is “an honor to take on this role for the president-elect and the country.”

Jason Lublin will add the agency’s CFO title to his current role as global COO.