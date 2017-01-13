National Geographic is developing How To Survive A Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS, as a scripted miniseries, with Scott Rudin as executive producer. The project was announced today during Nat Geo’s presentation at TCA.

Based on David France’s praised nonfiction book about the 1980s AIDS crisis, the miniseries will chart the founding of ACT UP and TAG (Treatment Action Group), and the rise of an underground drug market in opposition to the controversial AZT in the search for treatment for people with HIV.

“This medical thriller about the community that fought AIDS through its own form of grassroots advocacy and scientific research is the perfect fit for National Geographic,” said Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Global Networks. “With Scott and his team, we are honored to develop David France’s incredible book into a groundbreaking scripted series.”

France, who directed the award-winning documentary of the same name, will also executive produce the miniseries, which will premiere on National Geographic in 172 countries and 43 languages.