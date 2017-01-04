EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and Sierra Pictures have inked a worldwide rights deal for How It Ends, an action-thriller based on Brooks McClaren’s 2010 Black List script. David M. Rosenthal (The Perfect Guy) already is set to direct the film, which now is eyeing a production start in second-quarter 2017.

The plot centers on a mysterious apocalyptic event that turns the roads into mayhem and a young father who will stop at nothing to get home to his pregnant wife on the other side of the country.

Paul Schiff Productions’ Paul Schiff and Tai Duncan are producing with Kelly McCormick. Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg are exec producers for Sierra, which is financing the pic and handling international sales.

RelatedNetflix Snags Worldwide Rights To Sundance Docu ‘Casting JonBenet’