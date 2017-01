Netflix has revealed the Season 5 premiere date for Washington political drama House of Cards, appropriately, with an Inauguration Day-themed video.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series returns on May 30.

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

The series, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, returns with new showrunners, HOC senior writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, following the exit of the show’s creator Beau Willimon at the end of Season 4.