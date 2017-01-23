“They’ve been incredible partners,” said Rashida Jones today at the Sundance Film Festival of working with Netflix on her upcoming documentary series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On. “When we pitched this idea of continuing with a series, they were immediately excited and saw all the possibilities,” the Angie Tribeca actor added of the streaming service while visiting the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2017 presented by Applegate – watch the full interview above.

A follow up of sorts to the 2015 Hot Girls Wanted film, that Netflix picked up at that year’s SFF, the Jones, Ronna Gradus and Jill Bauer EP’d series focuses on the state of the porn industry in the digital and download era.

“We cannot deny it, kids are watching porn at 11, 12, 13, 14, before they’ve even had their first kiss a lot of times,” Gradus noted of the reality of the situation. “So this is creating their notion of what sex is and that’s not a good thing,” she said of the consequences.

The Jones directed “Women On Top” episode of Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On premiered last night at the Egyptian Theater on Park City’s Main Street, along with a look at follower Netflix docu-series Abstract: The Art of Design.

A launch date for HGW: Turned On has not been announced yet by the 6-parter is expect to debut this spring.

