The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has ordered Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 to modernize its bylaws to bring the local into the 21st century. Under the new bylaws, the local’s CEO no longer will be limited to call the executive board to action “by telegraphing, writing, or telephoning” but can now skip the telegraph office altogether by using this newfangled thing called “electronic mailing” – better known as email. Telegraphing, however, remains an option.

Trustees, meanwhile, no longer will be allowed to sign “blank reports” when reviewing the local’s financial ledgers.

The IBT also has ordered the local to tell its members that they no longer can discriminate against a fellow worker based on “mental disability” and “gender identity.” Under the old bylaws, members had to swear an oath that they wouldn’t “discriminate against a fellow worker on account of race, color, religion, sex, age, physical disability, national origin, or sexual orientation.” Under the new rules, they can’t discriminate against “any other legally protected group” either.

And to better the transition of power, when a new leader of the local is elected, the old one now will be required to meet – or at least send a designee to meet – the new leader “between the date of the election and the end of the term of office to review pending grievances, open contract negotiations and the local’s financial records.”

