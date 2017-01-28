Refresh for updates Hollywood expressed outrage today over Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning entry into the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Some of the messages were specifically in support of Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose The Salesman is nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar and who might not be able to attend the Feb. 26 Academy Awards.

Here’s a selection of the tweets. Deadline will update as more are posted.

 