Refresh for updates Hollywood expressed outrage today over Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning entry into the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Some of the messages were specifically in support of Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose The Salesman is nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar and who might not be able to attend the Feb. 26 Academy Awards.

Here’s a selection of the tweets. Deadline will update as more are posted.

Sick to my stomach today about the #MuslimBan

Don't understand why? Go to @Stl_Manifest & learn the awful history of US rejecting refugees — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 28, 2017

LA Protest on #Muslimban TODAY 1-5 at Federal Immigration Office, 300 N. Los Angeles St. https://t.co/y2KOOJmqWx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 28, 2017

Along with liar,racist,misogynist,fool,infantile,sick,narcissist-with the Muslim ban we can now add heartless & evil to DT's repertoire. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 28, 2017

Ordering the #MuslimBan on #HolocaustMemorialDay is a willful assault on decency. It's no coincidence. You are a disgrace @realDonaldTrump — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 28, 2017

Shame on our Nation… this is an affront to all we stand for. https://t.co/r4iClIphnF — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 28, 2017

We might need to think about returning this beauty to France Now pic.twitter.com/GUw5E4nj4k — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 28, 2017

To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

In case you missed what our @VP said just a year ago https://t.co/VBdc2IxmuK — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) January 28, 2017

This is a direct reflection of the ignorance and fear of the unknown that permeates American society. #MuslimBan — Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) January 28, 2017

As someone who was born in Pakistan I can tell you coming into America is VERY difficult. A #Muslimban accomplishes nothing but hate. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

Americans telling me how ashamed they are: you've got a lot of company across the Atlantic today. #Chamberlainhttps://t.co/Z5buaq5CZi — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

To those blowing off this Muslim Ban as a pause in immigration, do you think this is more likely the end of such actions or the beginning? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 28, 2017

I'm sorry @SpeakerRyan but given your absolute silence on the #MuslimBan this tweet, like your smile, is phony and meaningless. https://t.co/Ns0avsYVuf — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) January 28, 2017

We've lost something very precious. And traded it for a cowardly, foolish illusion of safety. I'm ashamed.#MuslimBan — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) January 28, 2017

Amplifying words of one of my favorite filmmakers, Asghar Farhadi, who like too many others will be turned away from the Land of the Free. pic.twitter.com/CcskcFueuo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 28, 2017

#muslimban is making me cry LIBERAL TEARS for our country and its future, and you know what that means? COMPASSION, YOU MOFOS!! 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥 — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) January 28, 2017

In addition to posting and RTing angry tweets about the #MuslimBan, do what I do and contribute to IRAP at https://t.co/zD5rJuCZ3Q — Gerry Conway (@gerryconway) January 28, 2017

Right now would be an amazing time for an #AsgharFarhadi retrospective.

cc: @cinefamily @newbeverly — Duncan Birmingham (@DuncanBirm) January 28, 2017