BEST PICTURE

La La Land

Lionsgate

Marc Platt, producer of La La Land, which garnered 14 nominations to tie with the most ever for a film (the others are Titanic and All About Eve), “I was with my wife Julie in bed. We turned on the TV … I couldn’t get the website to work on my phone for the livestream because I am technologically challenged. I started texting my colleagues on the film. Then there was a Facetime call from China where (Best Director nominee) Damien Chazelle and (Best Actor nominee) Ryan Gosling were on, drinking champagne … and Ryan had Emma on his Facetime so we all had a wonderful celebration.” The project was brought to Platt by Fred Berger and Jordan Horowitz and then Platt started group texting with the other two La La Land producers, “sharing our love and gratitude,” Platt said. “I said to them, ‘look what you two guys started!’ “

Hell Or High Water

CBS Films

Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, producers of Hell or High Water, which earned four Oscar nominations this morning including for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay and for Editing, were nominated for producing for the first time today in their careers. “Julie always thought that Jeff (Bridges) would be nominated. She said it from the first day of shooting,” said Hacken who said when the first nomination came through for Jake Roberts for editing, “I started crying … I just knew we were going to get nominated after that and I cried through the whole thing.” Yorn was asleep and got up to a freezing house and grabbed her 16 year-old jean jacket when Hacken called her. “Yeah, when I saw Jeff on set, I really felt that this was a performance that was going to stand out in what really is an incredible body of work. I really felt it in my bones. He’s so tremendous” The film could have easily fallen through the cracks, but they both credit the marketing and distribution strength of CBS Films and Lionsgate for its hybrid release schedule and getting the film in front of the critics. “I felt like every week this one was out, the momentum grew. Literally our movie sustained itself on word of mouth,” said Hacken. Added Yorn, “Terry Press, Jeffrey Freelander (both of CBS Films) and David Spitz (Lionsgate) really did a great job. There was some nervousness going into a summer release for it, but it was really well-timed.” This was CBS Films’ first-ever Best Picture nomination and second-ever film to be nominated after Inside Llewyn Davis, which received two noms in 2014.

Hacksaw Ridge

Lionsgate

Producer David Permut worked to get Hacksaw Ridge on the big screen for 16 years and was in Sundance when word came that his film garnered six nominations, including Best Picture, Director and Lead Actor. “Because of the altitude in Sundance, I haven’t sleep since I got here,” he said. “I was in bed when I heard, but really getting ready to see my first movie of the day.

David Permut

I’m proud and honored that Desmond Doss will forever live on the big screen. It was a story that had to be told and no one could have told it better than Mel. Working with him was one of the most inspiring things of this journey. I’m proud of all the nominees and especially Andrew Garfield who led a great cast. We had a responsibility to make sure Desmond Doss’ story was told right so others could understand the heroism of the man. It’s all surreal as I’m talking to you and walking through snow in Sundance.” Permut is at the film festival with Jack Black premiering another true story – The Polka King, which screened Sunday night to rousing applause.

Lion

Mark Rogers

“I think it’s just so incredible and lovely that both Dev (Patel) and Nicole (Kidman) were nominated in supporting actor because their characters (in the movie) were so close in the story and just as they were in the film as they are now in celebration together,” said Iain Canning, producer of Lion which got six nominations including Best Picture, Supporting Actor and Actress. Canning is no stranger to Oscar, having won four statuettes for The King’s Speech in 2011, including Best Picture (after being nominated for 12). He said the feeling is just as great the second time around. “Oh my God, it’s so exciting. We’ve become a slightly bigger company since the last time so it’s a real joy to share it with other people. It crosses two time zones for London and in Sydney office so there was celebration in both offices. One is having a late glass of champagne and they are having a very early glass of champagne,” he said. “This actually happened to Saroo Brierley … as you know, it’s a true story. I feel very thankful that they trusted us with the story. Saroo was loved by two mothers.” Then he revealed: “At the end of the film where were the two mothers were meeting for the first time, that was shot in real time as the research was being done. It happened live.”

Hidden Figures

It was a great day at the Chris Moore, Jenno Topping household – with two Best Picture nominations. Moore is the producer of Manchester by the Sea while Topping – as President of Film and Television at Chernin Entertainment – was one of the producers on Hidden Figures. While Chernin Entertainment have been Oscar-nominated before on films, this marks the first Best Picture nomination for the eight-year-old company. So how did they celebrate? “I was outside with my eight-week-old puppy trying to house train her,” said Topping. “It was the middle of the morning chaos. My husband had several nominations for his movie … but this morning it was more about not being late for carpool – because we always seem to be late — and then being happy for one another.” Ted Melfi gave the company the script, and this was before the controversy of the diversity issue that erupted as last year’s Oscars. “And he said, kinda sheepishly, ‘You are going to think this is a weird call for me, but I want to do this movie.’ He is a humanist. He saw the big picture of this movie and what it meant. He saw that we can all do great things for a higher purpose if we can all come together.”

This is the fourth time that a picture produced by Donna Gigliotti had gotten nominated for best picture. She was a producer of Shakespeare in Love, Silver Linings Playbook and The Reader. And now comes Hidden Figures. “It never gets old this feeling of being nominated. I didn’t know what was going to happen today and I was trying to tamp down my own expectations but there comes that moment where you know that it’s alphabetical when it comes to best pictures … and it came to the H’s and I was like what’s next? What’s next?!” she said. “And I had painters coming in this morning — it’s 8:30 in New York when the nominations are read — and they didn’t know why I was suddenly high-fiving them.” Hidden Figures “had a kind of urgency from the moment I read the book proposal. I knew it had to be made. The order where it came was from her to Octavia Spencer, Pharrell Williams and then Ted Melfi, Chernin and then to Fox. “Everybody felt the fierce urgency of now to tell a story that no one knew about.” She gave credit to two people – Crest Investments “who let me follow my own instincts and without that, I don’t know how I would have gotten where we are today” and Fox distribution chief Chris Aronson, “who made a bold move to do 25 theaters in 21 markets to do that at Christmas time and yet, in the doing of that many markets, he was setting the table for the wide release.”

Moonlight

A24

Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins heard about the nominations for himself and his film in a very unique way. He was in Amsterdam where it was 2:30 PM (he’s been on an international promotional tour “carrying the voice of the film,” as he says.) “I told my publicist I didn’t want to watch, just tell me … so she would knock on the door and then slide a note underneath (as the nominations came in) and then I’d pick up the note and read it. So I have these handwritten keepsakes.” He would end up collecting two batches because the nominations were announced with a five minute break in between. The notes are on hotel stationary and on three little notes. What will he do with them? “I’m going to frame them!” Jenkins also gave a shout-out this morning to Miami-based collaborative Borscht, a group of artists in Miami who were the first ones to connect him to the playwright of Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Fences

Paramount Pictures

Fences producer Todd Black said he “won the lottery” in term of his frequent collaboration with Hollywood heavyweight Denzel Washington. “He approaches, acting, directing and producing at the top of his game every time. He never does anything half way, he goes 100 percent,” Black told Deadline this morning. “Whatever position you’re working with him in, you have to be the same way.” Black continued, “He makes you really as good as you can be and you have to deliver… it’s been an awesome ride and I’m really grateful.” When asked about the unsung hero of this film Black gave credit to production designer David Gropman saying he “understood that one of the main characters of the movie was the backyard of the house” and “a critical part of telling the story.” He also lauded film editor Hughes Windorne for “putting together a contained film” and “make it cinematic and make you really feel something.” Fences nabbed four nominations this morning including the marquee Best Picture.

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

A24

Mahershala Ali has capped his banner year with his first Oscar nomination in the best supporting actor category for his role in Moonlight. He shared that when he first got the script for Moonlight, he was “blown away by it and was willing to sacrifice being in other projects if it meant that they interfered with the schedule of Moonlight.” He continued, “I let that be known. At the time I was in talks to do Luke Cage and after reading Moonlight I let my representatives know it was something that I was willing to let go of in order to do something much bigger.”

“It’s something that resonated with me and spoke to my heart and I think that’s true for everyone that was involved. I knew it was special from the very first time I read it.”

In terms of awards and recognition, “I really try not to have any expectation of anyone or any nominating bodies because it’s a subjective thing,” Ali said while speaking to Deadline about being a favorite in this slot. “You can’t expect for people to react to a project in the same way… I try to take it all as it comes. It’s the best way that I can stay sane throughout this whole process.”

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Claire Folger

“It’s weird because I was always expecting my life to turn out in way that was disappointing. There is this story we tell about the world which is that life ends up being really boring in the end. It’s a version of the story that people tell and I thought that was going to happen and the next thing you know I’m nominate for an Oscar,”said Manchester By The Sea Actor Lucas Hedges, who picked up his first nomination in the best supporting actor category this morning.



Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Merrick Morton/Focus Features

Previously nominated in 2008 for his supporting turn in Sam Mendes’ Revolutionary Road—in which he appeared opposite Leonardo DiCaprio—Michael Shannon has scored another supporting nomination for the role of Detective Bobby Andes in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals.

“It’s pretty neat, you know? I gotta say, I really love this film, and I was so glad to be part of it. I really loved working with Tom, and any light that this nomination might shed on the film, steer people toward seeing the film, that makes me happy,” Shannon said. “I can’t imagine ever getting tired of [being nominated]. It’s kind of ingrained in our culture. I’ve been watching the Oscars since I was a little kid.”

Speaking to his attraction to the West Texas setting and the film’s true crime tone, and the joys of acting opposite co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, Shannon also expressed his great admiration for his director. “His process is very much like the man himself—it’s immaculate, it’s pristine, it’s expertly thought out. He has a huge respect for film, for cinema, and he’s not doing it just for shits and giggles, as a hobby. He really means it,” the actor told Deadline. “There’s a reason there was so much time between his last film and this one, because he doesn’t rush it. That’s what it takes to make something that’s truly worth peoples’ time.”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Michele Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Claire Folger

Michelle Williams picked up her fourth Oscar nomination and told Deadline this morning that “the greatest thing about it” is that it is “more exciting for the people that you love and that love you.” Williams said she got the news from her mom “and to hear the happiness in her voice is better than anything so that’s the nice part, the opportunity for people that you love to be proud of you.”

She, of course, was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Manchester By The Sea, Speaking on what attracted her to the project, Williams said “It’s the kind of love story that I can believe, which is that, it’s not a perfect marriage but combative marriage, a sexy marriage and a lived-in marriage.” She continued, neither of them are brittle, neither of them are repressed. They have a very exposed relationship.” She added, “the real heartbreak is that these two people can’t stop loving each other but they just couldn’t be together because it’s too painful.”

DIRECTING

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Paramount Pictures

Denis Villeneuve said his nomination was bittersweet because Amy Adams, who is the soul, of the picture was not nominated as Best Actress. He also gave his crew props for pulling together the possible out of the seemingly impossible. “I think it’s a movie that when we received the screenplay it was really beautiful, poetic and strong but with a lot of challenges,” he said. “We had to have a lot of creativity because we didn’t have a lot of money so our VFX (team) and production designer worked really hard to make it reality. They didn’t have a lot of resources to work with but they (succeeded). It was only a $45 million budget which was not a lot of money for what we had to do. It’s a bit of a miracle, and all of the credit goes to the creativity of my crew. I’m really proud and it’s a huge celebration but at the same time, if you asked me last night, what my expectations were for the picture, I would have said Amy. For me it’s a strange moment, because my heart is happy but I am also sad. It’s the biggest honor but at the same time, she worked so hard all the time. I’m deeply at peace for my crew.”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

My Life As A Zucchini

GKIDS

Claude Barras, the director of Best Animated Feature nominee with My Life as a Zucchini called with producer Max Karli (who translated for Barras) from a train station to speak to Deadline: “We are so proud of our film, and very proud of every animated film and the choices that were made,” said Barras. “All of the films are all very, very different and very beautiful. We haven’t realized it yet that this is true.” Added producer Karli, “When we saw the streaming for the nominations this morning, we first saw the trailer and all these other movies, and we thought, well, it’s over, so when when it was announced, we couldn’t believe that Zucchini was there!” Barras said the film about a little orphaned boy who finds the meaning of love took four years to bring to the screen — two years of preparation, one year of shooting and one year of post-production. “We love Los Angeles and are happy to come back,” added Karli.

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Life, Animated

The Orchard

Roger Ross Williams, who directed the Best Documentary Feature film Life, Animated, was in Sundance with his producers on the film when he heard. Life, Animated tells the story of Owen Suskind, a young autistic man who as a boy was unable to speak until his family found a way to communicate through classic Disney movies. The film had its TV premiere on A&E Networks (one of the producers of the film) on January 7. It was also produced by IndieFilms and Motto Pictures. “Documentaries are a labor of love and take years and years to make so this is an incredible honor,” said Williams. “There are a million Owens in the world and I wanted to tell his story. I’m speechless because this is going to mean so much for so many who have been left behind.” The Orchard distributed Life, Animated, theatrically.

O.J.: Made In America

Director/producer Ezra Edelman whose film O.J.: Made In America was nominated in the Best Feature Documentary category, was at his producer’s Caroline Waterlow’s apartment in New York with Libby Geist, the ESPN exec and executive producer of the film. “We watched it together and pooled our collective anxiety,” he told Deadline. “It’s amazing and it’s humbling and overwhelming and it’s hard to be truly aware of the greater meaning of it. I’m just so proud of so many people who worked so hard to make this movie are now being able to enjoy this recognition.” Edelman said he wanted to do this documentary “because it touches on so many themes in American life — race, celebrity, domestic abuse, the media, identity, criminal justice, masculinity, and policing. It is a story that touches upon every important theme. I am eternally grateful to have been able to have been given the opportunity to tackle so many subject matters in this way.”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

20th Century Fox

Allison Schroeder, who was the only female nominated in either writer category this year and garnered a nom for best original screenplay with co-writer/director Ted Melfi for Hidden Figures said, “I was sound asleep and my sister ran into the room and started yelling ‘You did it! You did it’! Then my baby Emily, who is nine weeks old, woke up and started crying and joined in the fun.” Schroeder researched, came up with the story and then she and Melfi wrote the script in a year. The movie got made in under three years. “It just goes to show that this story and these women are so amazing and the story had to be told.” Her grandparents, Elmer and Ruth, both worked at NASA and Allison was an intern there when she was in high school for all four years of her education.