Donald Trump’s response to Meryl Streep following her scathing speech last night at the Golden Globes has prompted a flurry of reactions from Hollywood. In his response to her remarks during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille Award, Trump went on a Twitter tirade, calling the triple Oscar- and eight-time Globe winner “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.” Here’s a sampling:

Trump's response to Meryl Streep–childish, churlish, petulant–is exactly why most Americans fear his presidency. Emtoionally unqualified. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2017

So overrated is one word. Don't start telling legends what they can and cannot do. The word for today is JOB. Focus on your JOB. pic.twitter.com/W5MU7cEcMt — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) January 9, 2017

Anyone who calls #Meryl "overrated" is unfit to serve. — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) January 9, 2017

She is over rated as an actress like Michael Jordon is over rated as a basketball player or Sully as a pilot or Ted Williams at baseball. https://t.co/yDfkSVgBHH — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017

Trump takes the bait & calls #MerylStreep overrated?! Please Pres-Elect. Don't make this into the WWF which is fun but not presidential — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 9, 2017

Fascists used to have a much better sense of humour about Hollywood actors mocking them :) pic.twitter.com/8vcrWdg34L — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 9, 2017

So, like, who does he think is an UNDERrated actress? #tryingempathy — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) January 9, 2017