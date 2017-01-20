Alec Baldwin says the country is lost, while Rosie Perez can muster only a “wow.” Celebrities, pundits and politicians began processing their reactions to President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech today, and, not surprisingly, responses ranged from as stinging as anything put out by the Tweeter-in-Chief over the past year-plus (might not want to open D.L. Hughey’s with the kids around) to words of hope. Nancy Sinatra, who’s been critical of Trump, took to Twitter to hope for the best and correct reports that she was angry over the use of her dad’s “My Way” during inauguration celebrations (just joking, she said about her reported displeasure). And one prominent politico seems to be referencing TV’s Designated Survivor…

Here’s a sampling, and we’ll add more as Day 1 progresses.

All of the jokes/parody/comedy aside,

let's stop for a moment to take a full account of where we are. This country is lost. It's in trouble. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 20, 2017

He had no mandate to do any of the things he wants to do. He says landslide to confuse the ignorant. https://t.co/YNPMFUf3Jb — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 20, 2017

This is the most I've ever heard the words Jesus Christ and the most I've ever said the words Jesus Christ — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 20, 2017

We are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Obama — they are magnificent #InaugurationDay — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump's inauguration address included a Bane quote https://t.co/FrkqGR0zrS via @mashable — jane rosenthal (@janetribeca) January 20, 2017

Well, you can't argue that it's The WHITE house. #Inauguration — Judy Gold (@JewdyGold) January 20, 2017

"He took the hide off of everybody sitting on that platform." @bobschieffer on Trump #Inauguration address @CBSThisMorning — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 20, 2017

New captain sworn in. Winds of justice will determine the sail of the ship. #Inauguration — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) January 20, 2017

I have never seen my country on an inauguration day so divided, so anxious, so fearful, so uncertain of its course. https://t.co/fkojvuc1er — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 20, 2017

It was a joke not a warning. @ValeryOnFire — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

Let's hope down deep he has a good heart and is kind. Maybe his softer side will show now that the election is over. https://t.co/VexsvA9LHB — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 20, 2017