Alec Baldwin says the country is lost, while Rosie Perez can muster only a “wow.” Celebrities, pundits and politicians began processing their reactions to President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech today, and, not surprisingly, responses ranged from as stinging as anything put out by the Tweeter-in-Chief over the past year-plus (might not want to open D.L. Hughey’s with the kids around) to words of hope. Nancy Sinatra, who’s been critical of Trump, took to Twitter to hope for the best and correct reports that she was angry over the use of her dad’s “My Way” during inauguration celebrations (just joking, she said about her reported displeasure). And one prominent politico seems to be referencing TV’s Designated Survivor…
Here’s a sampling, and we’ll add more as Day 1 progresses.
Time to get busy overthrowing this mess of a government and let the real changes happen.
When are these people moving to Canada? I’m looking forward to them making movies and shows in Canada instead of the US, or do they have the guts to put their money where there mouths are?
Worst turnout in inauguration history. This is what happens when you offer hate instead of hope.