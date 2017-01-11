Refresh for updates Hollywood responded quickly to President Barack Obama’s farewell address tonight – in fact some big-name fans didn’t even wait for the speech to start before saying their goodbyes. Shonda Rhimes tweeted a selfie from Chicago with the note, “Here to show our love for our POTUS,” while Russell Simmons simply quoted Martin Luther King Jr. about the arc of moral justice. Here’s a sampling of the so-long tweets. Deadline will update as more arrive.
.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017
This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 11, 2017
So much to quote from President 's farewell speech that I am in awe of his class & intelligence. But I like "from Selma to Stonewall."
— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 11, 2017
Already crying. Love my president #FarewellAddress @BarackObama
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 11, 2017
Thank you BarackObama you and your family represented this country with dignity intelligence integrity class and grace. #ObamaFarewell 😪🙏🏽
— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) January 11, 2017
I'm lucky to have lived in the Obama era. Thank you for the inspiration, sir. #thanksobama #ObamaFarewell
— rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 11, 2017
"i will forever miss this era…" #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/HrUjhpOF2N
— MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) January 11, 2017
Here to show our love for our Potus. #obamafarewell https://t.co/8JG5FRW955 pic.twitter.com/raZCfhSGhT
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 11, 2017
Keeping this in mind…
"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice." – Martin Luther King Jr. #ObamaFarewell
— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 11, 2017
Thank you Mr. President. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #yeswecan #ObamaFarewell
— Misha Green (@mishatrillXXL) January 11, 2017
.@POTUS @BarackObama made me proud to be an American as he reminded us of the power of democracy & unity. #ObamaFarewell
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017
Walks off to Springsteen's "Land of Hope and Dreams". And now for something completely different… #ObamaFarewell
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017
I cannot believe it's the end. I'm babbling. #ObamaFarewell
— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 11, 2017
Watching Obama's final address, and realizing how very, very far we are about to descend. Farewell, O Captain my Captain! Heavens save us.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2017
#ObamaFarewell – thoughts on race. #TrumpRally – racist thoughts.
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 11, 2017
"We rise or fall as one." So important at this moment in our country to remember that. #ObamaFarewell
— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 11, 2017
From here with the Young Senator from Chicago to tonight. #obamafarewell. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/B9pPJ3p1CC
— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 11, 2017
“Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.” -President Obama #ObamaFarewell
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 11, 2017
I was there when he accepted the nomination in Denver. I'm here to say farewell in Chicago #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/7m2efQPLE9
— Baratunde (@baratunde) January 11, 2017
Awaiting President Obama's farewell speech while listening to reports of alleged troubling claims about Trump is… https://t.co/RQOwoRlol3
— Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) January 11, 2017
