Refresh for updates Hollywood responded quickly to President Barack Obama’s farewell address tonight – in fact some big-name fans didn’t even wait for the speech to start before saying their goodbyes. Shonda Rhimes tweeted a selfie from Chicago with the note, “Here to show our love for our POTUS,” while Russell Simmons simply quoted Martin Luther King Jr. about the arc of moral justice. Here’s a sampling of the so-long tweets. Deadline will update as more arrive.

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

We have a lot of work to do to earn you, @POTUS — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 11, 2017

This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 11, 2017

So much to quote from President 's farewell speech that I am in awe of his class & intelligence. But I like "from Selma to Stonewall." — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 11, 2017

Thank you BarackObama you and your family represented this country with dignity intelligence integrity class and grace. #ObamaFarewell 😪🙏🏽 — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) January 11, 2017

I'm lucky to have lived in the Obama era. Thank you for the inspiration, sir. #thanksobama #ObamaFarewell — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 11, 2017

Keeping this in mind… "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice." – Martin Luther King Jr. #ObamaFarewell — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama made me proud to be an American as he reminded us of the power of democracy & unity. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

Walks off to Springsteen's "Land of Hope and Dreams". And now for something completely different… #ObamaFarewell — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017

I cannot believe it's the end. I'm babbling. #ObamaFarewell — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 11, 2017

Watching Obama's final address, and realizing how very, very far we are about to descend. Farewell, O Captain my Captain! Heavens save us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2017

"We rise or fall as one." So important at this moment in our country to remember that. #ObamaFarewell — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 11, 2017

From here with the Young Senator from Chicago to tonight. #obamafarewell. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/B9pPJ3p1CC — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 11, 2017

“Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.” -President Obama #ObamaFarewell — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 11, 2017

I was there when he accepted the nomination in Denver. I'm here to say farewell in Chicago #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/7m2efQPLE9 — Baratunde (@baratunde) January 11, 2017