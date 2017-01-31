From the creator of House of Cards to a Nashville star and a man who saw the fall of President Nixon up close and personal, actors, pundits and politcos are clearly fascinated by the tale of Sally Yates, the acting Attorney General fired today by President Donald Trump. Even the supposed resemblance between Yates and actress Jane Fonda was duly noted. Here’s a collection of reactions.

Thank you for your integrity and patriotism Sally Yates. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 31, 2017

Lousy with decency.

HATS OFF, SALLY YATES🇺🇸 https://t.co/bkpXNkaaRu — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) January 31, 2017

Remember 'Crimson Tide'? Sally Yates went Denzel on Trump: "No sir, I Do Not Concur!" Pretty Dope — Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) January 31, 2017

Trump: "You leave this White House now!" Sally Yates rides bus to city. Becomes a taxi dancer. Leads dance revolt against pimp. Triumphs. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2017

Sally Yates looks like Jane Fonda. That's all. Nothing deep here or political. She does. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 31, 2017

If Sally Yates disagreed with her boss, Pres. Trump, the proper course of action is to resign. Staying to get fired is grandstanding. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 31, 2017

Thank you foe your service, Sally Yates. https://t.co/2tdJekiaxs — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 31, 2017

Also, Sally Yates is nobody's fool. Well done, ma'am. #Resist — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) January 31, 2017

President @realDonaldTrump fires acting AG Sally Yates, for doing her job, defending justice. Honor vs. shame. https://t.co/iyYH25LLVq — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) January 31, 2017

#SallyYates is an American hero, she stood up for what she felt was right in opposition to the Trump administration's #MuslimBan — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) January 31, 2017

Sally Yates is an honorable public servant. She was confirmed with bi-partisan support. I know and respect her. https://t.co/l4651Yi4JE — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) January 31, 2017

DOJ a Political Sewer: WH statement on firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates | https://t.co/n9OoQvmMy9 #MAGA #TrumpTrain #Dobbs — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 31, 2017

Worth noting Sally Yates was Trump team's choice for Acting AG – only when she, and four Federal judges disagreed with EO, was she let go. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) January 31, 2017

And the despot has already begun to attack #SallyYates. The name-calling has already begun. How surprising. Not. He is a petulant child. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 31, 2017

I've never read White House statement as nasty as Trump's attack on Acting AG Sally Yates. New low. https://t.co/mk52ug1xhs via @BostonGlobe — John Dean (@JohnWDean) January 31, 2017

We need every active civil servant & elected official who opposes travel ban to muster their courage and speak out like hero #SallyYates — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 31, 2017

Sally Yates is upholding the principles of law and the rights of people. She did her job. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 31, 2017