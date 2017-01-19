History’s scripted military drama series Six drew 2.6 million total viewers across History, A&E and LMN in Live+SD ratings, according to Nielsen. On History alone, Six drew 1.7 million total viewers, 739,000 in adults 25-54 and 615,000 in adults 18-49. Across the three networks, the premiere drew 1.1 million adults 25-54 and 912,000 adults 18-49, according to History and Nielsen.

Created by Oscar-nominated William Broyles and David Broyles, a military special operations veteran, Six stars Walton Goggins, Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Brianne Davis Nadine Velazquez and Dominic Adams. The series follows a brotherhood of modern American warriors, SEAL Team Six, the best of the best, whose 2014 mission to eliminate a Taliban leader in Afghanistan goes awry when they uncover a U.S. citizen working with the terrorists.

William Broyles, Harvey and Bob Weinstein, David Glasser, Nicolas Chartier, Afredo Barrios Jr., George W. Perkins, Bruce C. McKenna, David Broyles, Barry Jossen and Lesli Linka Glatter are executive producers.