ABC News chief James Goldston announced via memo to staff:

Team—

I’m pleased to announce that Hilary Estey McLoughlin has been named Senior Executive Producer of The View and Non-Fiction Content.

Hilary is a true creative force and a proven and experienced leader – and I know we will see her drive ABC News forward across every one of our platforms.

Hilary first joined The View as a consultant in season 19. She’s helped lead a turnaround at the show, bringing new voices and familiar faces back to the table.

A seasoned development executive, Hilary launched some of the best-known programs on TV, including Ellen and The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

She’ll help Morgan and the talented team at Lincoln Square Productions spearhead new projects and work closely with our West Coast colleagues at ABC on our prime time output. LSP just had its best year ever, and they have a slate of truly ambitious storytelling already in production for 2017.

Under the leadership of Hilary, Candi and Brian, The View’s ratings are up across the board, making it the only broadcast daytime show to see gains in the key demos this season. News-making guests, politics and provocative hot topics have made The View part of the cultural conversation once again. I can’t wait to see what’s ahead in 2017 from this terrific group on air and behind the scenes.

I’m delighted to welcome Hilary full-time to ABC News.

Please join me in congratulating her.

James