TV Land is entering the hourlong series arena with Heathers. The network has picked up the pilot, based on the 1988 cult classic film, to series with a 10-episode order for premiere in the fall.

Heathers, TV Land’s first hourlong series, is a pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day, as our heroine Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) deals with a very different but equally vicious group of Heathers. Also starring are James Scully as JD, Melanie Field as Heather Chandler, Brendan Scannell as Heather Duke, and Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara. Original Heathers cast member Shannen Doherty will guest star as a pivotal, unnamed character in the series. The pickup was announced today during the network’s session at TCA by Keith Cox, President of Development and Production for TV Land.

“Our take on Heathers is a cinematic, surprising and twisted comedy that gives a wonderful nod to the film while also creating something entirely its own,” said Cox. “We’re really passionate about this show and the satirical story-telling its provocative characters allow.”

Jason Micallef (Butter), who wrote the pilot script, will serve as executive producer and showrunner, and Leslye Headland (Sleeping with Other People) directed and was an executive producer on the pilot. Tom Rosenberg and Gary Lucchesi executive produce for Lakeshore Entertainment.

This marks the latest step in the evolution of TV Land’s original series brand. The network, once known for its reruns of classic sitcoms, started off with original multi-camera comedies before transitioning to edgier, single-camera half-hour shows and now adding hourlong comedies to the mix.