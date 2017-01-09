Hearst Television’s 30 primary television affiliates plus three extender stations returned to DirecTV over the weekend, about a week after going dark.

The companies offered no information about financial terms, or whether the new agreement will enable DirecTV parent AT&T to include Hearst affiliates on its new DirecTV Now streaming service.

“We remain committed to the future of localism – ensuring the viability of local investigative journalism, breaking news and weather coverage, and quality local and national programming,” Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb told viewers on a station web site.. “We regret the inconvenience to DirecTV subscribers and are indebted to them and all of our advertisers for their support.”

DirecTV declined to comment.

The companies’ previous retransmission agreement expired at year end. They locked horns over the higher price Hearst wanted for the distributor to carry its stations.

DirecTV accused Hearst of demanding “a significant increase in fees just to allow those same families to watch shows available for free over-the-air and that the broadcast networks typically make available for free online and through new digital apps.”

Hearst countered that the No. 1 satellite company “is seeking the right to carry our stations at below market rates, which is neither fair nor reasonable.”