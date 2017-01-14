HBO announced today at the top of its TCA presentation that Real Time with Bill Maher will return on Inauguration Day January 20. “He is celebrating that day not because of the inauguration” of Donald Trump, HBO said, but because it’s also Maher’s birthday. And Kellyanne Conway’s, by the way.

The premium cable network also noted that the debut of Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds – which the channel moved from a May date to January 7 following the deaths of the doc’s stars – drew 1.6 million views in its premiere, second only to HBO’s Scientology doc Going Clear. According to HBO, Bright Lights has now cumed 3 million viewers.