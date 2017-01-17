EXCLUSIVE: Beach Rats star Harris Dickinson has landed a lead role opposite Amandla Stenberg in Fox’s upcoming adaptation of Alexandra Bracken’s popular young-adult novel series, Darkest Minds. Harris will play Liam, who, along with Ruby Daly (Stenberg), develops superpowers after surviving a deadly pandemic that kills the vast majority of children in the country. Jennifer Yuh Nelson is directing the adaptation from a script penned by Chad Hodge, who also co-created and executive produces TNT’s Good Behavior.

Beach Rats, which is premiering at Sundance in U.S. Dramatic Competition, stars Dickinson as Frankie, a soft-spoken yet charismatic teen from the outer edges of Brooklyn who is grappling with complicated questions about his identity and sexuality in an environment of toxic masculinity. The film is written and directed by It Felt Like Love‘s Eliza Hittman.

Dickinson is repped by Gersh in the U.S.