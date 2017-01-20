Lili Mirojnick (Friends With Benefits) has signed on for a series regular role opposite Chris Meloni in Syfy pilot Happy!, based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel.

Originally written by Morrison and co-created with artist Darick Robertson, Happy!, from Universal Cable Productions, follows Nick Sax (Meloni) – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man — who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse.

Mirojnick will play Det. Meredith McCarthy, a tough homicide detective in a man’s world. She’s a good cop who’s had to swallow her pride and give up her ideals to save her job and protect her elderly mother. Will the secrets of her past bring damnation – or redemption?

Mirojnick’s TV credits include Person of Interest, Blue Bloods, Grimm, and Grey’s Anatomy. She has also had arcs on Public Morals, Elementary, and the web series Swedish Dicks alongside Peter Stormare. Most recently, she can be seen in the upcoming digital series Beerfest.

Morrison and Brian Taylor will write and executive produce. Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Jaffe of Original Film will also executive produce. Taylor will also direct the pilot.